On Trinamool's Foundation Day, Mamata Banerjee's Vow

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday congratulated TMC workers on her party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the country's federal structure.

Ms Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the All India Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998, and since then, we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare," she said on Twitter.

Ms Banerjee, the stormy petrel of West Bengal politics, led her TMC to an emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly elections and became the CM for the third consecutive term.

"As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings," she wrote on the microblogging site.

In a tweet, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee thanked party workers for putting up a valiant fight against those "who dared to abuse basic rights".

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I salute all our workers for their diligence in upholding the values of the @AITCofficial family. Thank you for finding the courage to fight those that dare to abuse our basic rights. Let us remain committed towards serving the people of this great nation.," he tweeted.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

However, the opposition BJP mocked the TMC for "patronising corruption and anti-democratic" forces in the state.

"The TMC's biggest achievement is institutionalising corruption in the state. The track record of the TMC in protecting democracy and democratic values is abysmal," BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.

The TMC, after its stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections last year, is trying to increase its footprint nationally and has made inroads in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura.