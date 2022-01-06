Mamata Banerjee's Rebuke For Brother: 'Covid At Home, He's Roaming Around'

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today told off her brother publicly for "roaming around with a Covid case at home", as the state reported a surge in infections with more than 14,000 cases.

"Charity begins at home," she said, sharing that she felt deeply offended that someone in her own family was violating Covid safety protocol.

The Chief Minister said she would have a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, with the number of daily cases rising to 14,022 and the positivity rate crossing 23 per cent.

"We seem to have forgotten that if you have someone down with Covid at home, you cannot keep moving around. Someone in my house has done it and I am very offended," Ms Banerjee said.

"My younger brother's wife has Covid but my brother Babun is roaming around. I don't like it. Remember, I am a very outspoken person. I have told him not to go anywhere from tomorrow."

The next 15 days are important and Covid restrictions could increase, she said.

"Just because my seven days of isolation are over doesn't mean that I drop my guard. We have to wear mask and wash hands. I may be negative but I still have to take precautions. What if I get Covid tomorrow? Will I be responsible for spreading Covid? No, not at all," the Chief Minister fumed.

Because of the spike in cases, the West Bengal government has put on hold the Kolkata International Film Festival set to begin tomorrow.