Bengal Officer Who Quit Service To Join Team Mamata Gets Another Notice

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal's former chief secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's adviser, has received another central government letter warning him of "major penalty proceedings" for not attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month on Cyclone Yaas.

The centre, which interpreted his absence as "misconduct or misbehaviour", said the retired Indian Administrative Officer has 30 days to submit a written statement in his defence.

"Shri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (Retd) is informed that an inquiry will be held only in respect of the Article of Charge as is not admitted. He should, therefore, specifically admit or deny the Article of Charge," the letter by the Department of Personnel and Training reads.

The government directed Mr Bandyopadhyay not to submit his written statement or appear in person before the specified date.

The Centre had last month recalled the officer to Delhi after he missed the meeting along with Ms Banerjee. However, the Bengal Chief Minister called the Centre's action "vendetta" and refused to send him to the national capital in midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Centre insisted that he must report to the national capital, Mr Bandyopadhyay announced his retirement from the post of chief secretary. On the same day, he was appointed as the special adviser to Ms Banerjee.