"Yogi Biggest <i>Bhogi</i>": Mamata Banerjee Targets UP Chief Minister, BJP Replies

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted her over the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back today, saying that "Yogi is the biggest Bhogi" and raking up the deaths caused by the stampede at Mahakumbh.

Addressing a gathering of Imams in the aftermath of the violence in Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, Ms Banerjee said, "Yogi is saying big things. He is the biggest Bhogi (meaning materialist). Multiple lives were lost in Mahakumbh. Many people are killed in encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi doesn't let people take out rallies. There is a lot of freedom in Bengal," she said.

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "Bengal is burning" and its Chief Minister is "silent". He also said "danda" -- meaning stick -- is the "only treatment for rioters".

"Danda is the only treatment for rioters. You can see, Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister is silent. She is calling rioters 'peace ambassadors'. Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who understand only the language of beatings don't understand words)," he said. "In the name of secularism, they have given freedom to rioters. The government is silent. Such anarchy should be controlled," he said.

Responding to Ms Banerjee's remarks today, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told NDTV, "Yogiji made the remarks about rioters. Mamata Banerjee did not like it because she nurtured these rioters. Yogi Adityanath made Uttar Pradesh riot-free. Her remarks are baseless. She can learn from the Uttar Pradesh model."

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, has said Yogi Adityanath must come to the state and address the people. "I thank him for speaking out against the lawlessness in Bengal. I thank NHRC and NCW for coming to Bengal," he said.