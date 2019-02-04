CBI Being Used As 'Election Machine': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At Centre

"The BJP wants to stay in power by hook or by crook," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that the BJP wanted to stay in power "by hook or by crook" and was using the CBI as an "election agent". His remarks come amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Ponzi schemes.

"The BJP wants to stay in power by hook or by crook. They are so scared of losing (general elections) and the CBI is being used as election agents," he tweeted on Sunday.

An all-out war broke out between the centre and Mamata Banerjee's government Sunday, with the feisty West Bengal leader staging her sit-in protest last night in front of Metro Cinema in Kolkata.

"This is undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution. We demand due process be followed so that the CBI is not used as a tool of political interference," he said.

While Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda reached the protest venue Monday morning to express the party's solidarity.

Mamata Banerjee, a potent force behind efforts to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has alleged that PM Modi and Amit Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power.