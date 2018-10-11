Mamata Banerjee Turns Composer, Pens Seven Songs For Durga Puja

Chief Minister had announced a grant of Rs. 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees in the state.

As Bengalis welcome Goddess Durga and celebrate her stay over the next 10 days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too is doing her bit. Displaying her creative side, she has composed seven songs for Durga Puja.

Mamata Banerjee's new album 'Roudrachaya' comprises songs penned and composed by her and sung by eminent Bengali singers Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Banerjee wrote, "I am sharing with all of you my new Puja Album, "Roudrachaya", with seven songs penned and composed by me. Indranil, Lopamudra and Rupankar have given their voice. Do enjoy the songs by clicking on the links. Happy Puja."

Last month, the Chief Minister had also announced a grant of Rs. 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees across the state in the wake of Durga Puja.

Ms Banerjee had informed that her government would provide Rs. 10,000 each to the puja committees under "community development programme."

Durga Puja celebrations, this year, will kick-start on October 14 (Panchami) and go until October 19 (Vijay Dashami).