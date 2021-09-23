Watch: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Remix For Mamata Banerjee's Bypoll Campaign

Mamata Banerjee has to win the Bhabanipore bypolls to keep her job as Chief Minister.

Manike Mage Hithe (in my heart), a Sinhala song from Sri Lanka, recently became an Internet sensation in India, despite most people not understanding its lyrics. From covers to background music, everyone, including Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, hopped on to it. Now the song has been repurposed for Mamata Banerjee's campaign to win a crucial byelection in Bengal.

A father-daughter duo have remixed the chartbuster into a tribute to the West Bengal Chief Minister, who has to win the September 30 Bhabanipore bypolls to keep her job . Within a week of its release, the Bengali version has become a hit on YouTube. The duo changed the original lyrics -- substituting "Manike Mage Hithe" with "Ma, Maati Maanush Hitey (for the sake of mother, motherland and people)" -- but retaining the background score.

Rajesh Chakraborty, who came up with the Bengali version with his daughter Aparajita, shared the video on his Facebook page.

The video features snapshots from the Trinamool Congress chief's early years in politics and refers to her government's popular schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Swasthya Sathi'.

The song has been released on social media just days before Ms Banerjee's bypoll contest. The makers hope it will be as popular as Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's original.

While the Facebook post has got 83 shares so far, the video posted on YouTube, has been viewed more than 7,000 times. Sourav Mukherjee, who features in the video, wrote the Bengali song.

Many praised Mr Chakraborty, his daughter, and their creation on Facebook.

