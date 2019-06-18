Mamata Banerjee To Skip PM-Led Meeting Of Party Chiefs Tomorrow

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2019 15:56 IST
The meet was to discuss PM Modi's "One Nation One Election" initiative (File photo)


Kolkata: 

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today sent a negative RSVP to tomorrow's all-party meeting, saying a day's dialogue is not enough to take a call on the agenda. The meet was to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "One Nation One Election" initiative. Most of the opposition parties have shot down the idea so far. But few so far have turned down the government's invite for talks.

In a letter to Prahlad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mamata Banerjee sought a White Paper on the subject, saying the matter requires consultation with experts.

