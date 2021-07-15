Mamata Banerjee Plans Trip To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Other Opposition Chiefs

Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi on July 25 and is likely to spend three-four days.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi on July 25 as political activity spikes in the national capital targeted at the 2024 national elections, sources said. This is the first visit of Ms Banerjee after her landslide victory in the Bengal assembly elections.

The victory, achieved in face of the might of the BJP election machinery, has triggered speculation over her playing a bigger role in the opposition front in the next general elections.

Sources said during the visit, she will meet several opposition leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few others.

Her visit will also coincide with the monsoon session of parliament, where the opposition Congress is expected to target the government over multiple issues including the handling of Covid and price rise.

The customary strategy session of the opposition before a parliament session has not happened this time owing to the Covid pandemic.