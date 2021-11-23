Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Tomorrow, Likely To Discuss BSF, Central Funds

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is on a visit to the national capital till November 25.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow. She is expected to discuss the issue of expansion in the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the allocation of central funds for West Bengal. She might also bring up the issue of political violence in Tripura.

Trinamool Congress chief Ms Banerjee is on a visit to the national capital till November 25, she will meet opposition party leaders to chalk up a strategy to tackle the BJP in the Parliament ahead of the winter session that's scheduled to begin on November 29.

The TMC also made their first foray into Bihar politics with two prominent state leaders formally joining the party in the presence of Ms Banerjee. Pavan Varma, expelled JD(U) leader and once political advisor of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Kirti Azad - a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Darbhanga seat - joined the party in Delhi today.

While Mr Varma called the West Bengal CM "a big force" in national politics and claimed people from all parties, including the BJP, will join her, Mr Azad said that the country needed a person "who can fight on the ground... (and give it) a new direction" and added that Ms Banerjee has proved that she can do it.

