Mamata Banerjee prepares to board a helicopter in Durgapur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while getting inside a helicopter today.

Visuals from news agency ANI show Ms Banerjee trying to grab a seat, but losing her balance.

She reportedly suffered a minor injury, ANI reported.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

The helicopter was flying from Durgapur to Asansol, 41 km away by road.