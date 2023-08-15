'They Rag, Strip Students': Mamata Banerjee Slams Left Over Student Death

Mamata Banerjee has blamed the "Marxists" for the death of a student at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the "Marxists" for the death of a student at Kolkata's Jadavpur University due to alleged ragging, accusing them of creating an "environment of terror" at prestigious institutions.

The first-year student was a victim of brutal ragging and "torture" by the Leftists, alleged the Chief Minister at a gathering in Behala on Monday, amid a huge furore over the incident.

"Who are these people? They are the Marxists. Even today, they are in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress in Bengal. They consider Trinamool to be their prime enemy. They don't have an iota of shame," Ms Banerjee said.

A former student who was living on campus illegally along with two other students has been arrested in connection with this case so far. A case of murder and conspiracy has been registered by the cops even as the state child rights body is mulling invoking the provisions of the stringent POCSO Act.

Further attacking the Left, the Chief Minister said, "The boy was wearing an amulet, but he was forced to take that off. These people (Left-wing students) apparently told him that this is a 'Red Fort'."

The university is among the last strongholds of Leftist student politics.

Taking on a section of students affiliated to Left-backed student bodies, the Chief Minister said, "These people consider the university to be a place which they own. They don't allow police inside the premises. They don't allow CCTV cameras to be installed in the university campus. They rag students. These people have created an environment of terror in such a prestigious institution like Jadavpur University."

Ms Banerjee also said she is "extremely saddened and appalled" over the student's death that has triggered widespread anger across the state. She also raised questions on Jadavpur University, saying that only gaining education is not enough.

"One has to be humane and empathetic enough. But does that mean that everyone is equally bad? No. I don't blame all sections of the students. But it is a section of CPI(M) who tries to manipulate the young students. They consider it to be their right to torture and humiliate the new students. They strip students also," Ms Banerjee said.

Among those arrested was Sourabh Chowdhury, who completed his MSc in Mathematics in 2022 but continued staying at the main hostel. The police have also arrested a second-year economics student, Deepshekhar Dutta, and a second-year sociology student, Manotosh Ghosh, over their alleged role in the incident. The role of some other students is also being probed.

The Students Federation of India (SFI), a Leftist students' body considered influential in university's student politics, has been blamed for not allowing CCTVs at the hostel, which the police say could have been helpful in identifying the illegal residents.

During a protest at Jadavpur University on Monday, the SFI blocked traffic for an hour during the peak hours. However, it seems to have softened its stand on CCTV cameras after rejecting such installations earlier.

"A lot of people have been trying to use this situation to malign SFI," Md Atif Nisar, SFI Secretary, Kolkata District, told NDTV.

"CCTVs should be there but the intention should be to identify those involved in crimes. But that doesn't mean the crime will stop. If that's the question, then the hostel should install CCTV cameras to safeguard students' rights," he added.