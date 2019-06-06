Mamata Banerjee Signs On Election Strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor is credited with helping in the campaigns of PM Modi in 2014 and Nitish Kumar in 2015

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is still smarting from losing ground to the BJP in last month's national election, today met with poll whiz kid Prashant Kishor, whose latest success is Jagan Mohan Reddy's victory in Andhra Pradesh.



The result of the two-hour meeting in Kolkata was that Mamata Banerjee has signed up for Prashant Kishor's election-winning package.



Prashant Kishor is credited with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy's sweep in Andhra Pradesh, where the incumbent Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has been voted out of power. Prashant Kishor's organization reportedly worked with Jagan Reddy's party for two years, meticulously planning his campaign in each of the 175 seats.



His party led in all 25 Lok Sabha seats and in over 150 of the 175 assembly constituencies in the state.

Prashant Kishor, credited with helping in the successful campaigns of Narendra Modi in 2014 and Nitish Kumar in 2015, had kept a low profile after he failed to enable a Congress win in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.