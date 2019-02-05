Wasn't Allowed Stay In Guest House In Bihar, Maharashtra: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee is sitting on a protest in Kolkata since Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee--who was criticised by the BJP after her government denied landing permission to Yogi Adityanath's helicopter--said on Tuesday that she wasn't even allowed stay at guest houses in Maharashtra and Bihar when she went to the states to attend some meetings.

Ms Banerjee's rival, the BJP, rules in Maharashtra. In Bihar, its ally Nitish Kumar heads the state government.

"When I had gone for meetings in Maharashtra and Bihar, I wasn't even allowed to stay in a guest house," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP's star campaigner, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had to address a rally in north Bengal over telephone as his chopper was denied permission to land.

On Tuesday too, the administration in Purulia claimed there were some loopholes in the BJP's paperwork. But Yogi Adityanath took the road to reach the rally venue.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath shredded Mamata Banerjee, who has been on a sit-in protest in Kolkata, that has triggered a renewed opposition attack against the Centre.

Accusing her of shielding a "corrupt top cop", Yogi Adityanath said, "The court has directed the top cop to appear before the CBI. If she was ready to cooperate, then why a dharna? Bengal would get rid of a corrupt regime," he told the applauding crowd.

Ms Banerjee is at loggerheads with the centre--ruled by BJP-- over the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in two ponzi scheme scams. She is sitting on a protest since Sunday in the state capital against the CBI's move. Several opposition leaders have visited Ms Banerjee in a show of solidarity.

Mamata Banerjee today declared a "moral victory" as the Supreme Court said Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who is at the heart of her indefinite protest sit-in against the central government, would not be arrested. But in what the central government described as a "moral victory for the CBI", the court has ordered Mr Kumar to appear on February 20 before the investigating agency in Shillong in Meghalaya, submit all evidence and cooperate with the probe into chit fund scams in Bengal.

