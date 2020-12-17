BJP Calling Up Trinamool Leaders, Trying To Coerce Them To Join Party: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is try to coerce her party members using "moneybags"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a rally in Coochbehar, Ms Banerjee termed detractors in her party as "opportunists" and accused the BJP for trying to break the Trinamool Congress by using "moneybags".

"Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling up my state president Subrata Bakshi and asking him to join the party. The BJP doesn't have any political courtesy or ideology. And, there are one or two opportunists who only work for their benefit," she alleged.

"The old-timers of the party are our real assets. The BJP is trying to coerce TMC leaders to join. It is using moneybags to break opposition parties... But, we will fight and defeat them in the assembly polls," she asserted.

Her comments come in the backdrop of growing resentment in the Trinamool Congress with several senior leaders, ministers and MLAs openly speaking up against the party leadership and the state government.



