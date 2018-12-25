Mamata Banerjee Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Atal Bihar Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country. (file)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary and hailed him as a statesman who rose above partisan politics. Ms Banerjee had served as the railway minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led cabinet.

"Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good. We miss him a lot," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman who rose above partisan politics for the country's good. We miss him a lot - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 25, 2018

The veteran BJP leader served three terms as the prime minister - first for a period of 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He passed away on August 16 in Delhi at the age of 93. Atal Bihar Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country.

