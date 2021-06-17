Mamata Banerjee Relaunches Scheme To Double Farmers' Aid To Rs 10,000

Mamata Banerjee said Rs 290 lakh has reached over 9.78 lakh farmers in 22 districts of Bengal (File)

The West Bengal Cabinet today passed a revised scheme for farmers that will double their benefits from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre per year.

At the relaunch of the "Krishak Bandhu" scheme today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the scheme was promised in the Trinamool Congress manifesto and it will benefit over 60 lakh farmers across the state.

Farm labours, share croppers and marginal farmers will also get double benefits starting from Rs 4,000 per month.

Within minutes of launching the scheme, Mamata Banerjee said Rs 290 lakh has reached 9,78,531 lakh farmers in 22 districts of Bengal.

"Congratulations," she said to her administration that had facilitated the quick dispersal. "Please send the rest of the money, too," she said.

Schemes for farmers was a flash point between Mamata Banerjee and the BJP in the recently concluded state Assembly elections. The BJP attacked her for disallowing the PM Kisan Yojana of Rs 6,000 per year.

The scheme was finally implemented in Bengal after much back and forth but at the relaunch of the "Krishak Bandhu" scheme, the Bengal chief minister said the Centre's scheme benefitted fewer people than the state's and did nothing for farm labour or share croppers. "They don't even send money," she added.

Our project (Krishak Bandhu) is more inclusive than the Centre's (PM-Kisan scheme). People having small patches of farmland are not included in the Central project. We think about every section of the farming community,' the chief minister said at a press conference.

"Our scheme is benefitting over 60 lakh farmers," Ms Banerjee said.

Farmers are protesting on Delhi's borders for the last six months, she said, adding that there are increasing reports of farmer suicides from across the country. "West Bengal is an exception," she said.