Mamata Banerjee Raises Assam Citizens' List In Meeting With Amit Shah

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged the issue of citizens' register during her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Pointing out that 19 lakh people have been left out of the citizenship registry in Assam, she told him that the exercise is not required in Bengal. The implementation of the citizens' list in Assam - which left out 19 lakh people - has been widely criticised.

"I handed over a letter to him (Amit Shah), told him that of the 19 Lakh people left out of NRC, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese. Many genuine voters have been left out. This should be looked into. I submitted an official letter," Ms Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yesterday, Mr Shah had reiterated the government's plan to introduce National Registry of Citizens throughout the country and take action against illegal immigrants.

He said the people have already given their approval for the nationwide-implementation of the NRS through their verdict of the 2019 elections, since he had raised the matter in every pre-election rally he addressed.

"He did not say anything about NRC in West Bengal. I have already clarified my stand that NRC is not needed in West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee later told reporters.