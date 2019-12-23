Mamata Banerjee Prioritised Politics Over National Interests: JP Nadda

JP Nadda had taken out a march earlier in the day in support of the amended citizenship law.

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, he said the amended law grants citizenship, does not take it away, as claimed by a section of people.

"It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. They are only bothered about securing vote banks," he said.

Mr Nadda, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had taken out a march earlier in the day in support of the amended citizenship law.

The senior BJP leader claimed that "Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered tortured in Pakistan".

Pakistan is among the three countries from where non-Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria, according to the amended law.