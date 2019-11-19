Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary

Mamata Banerjee spoke about keeping the "spirit of unity in diversity alive"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary, and urged people to keep the spirit of ''unity in diversity'' alive.

"Homage to Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. Let us work together to keep the spirit of ''unity in diversity'' alive," Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

