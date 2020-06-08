Mamata Banerjee, Others Send Get-Well-Soon Notes To Arvind Kejriwal

Wish for his speedy recovery and hope he joins back public service soon, Mamata Banerjee tweeted (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday joined leaders of several other parties in wishing a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has gone into self-quarantine and will take a coronavirus test after complaints of mild fever and a sore throat.

"I have read several media reports on Arvind Kejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery and hope he joins back public service soon," Mr Banerjee tweeted.

The newly appointed BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta spoke to Mr Kejriwal after receiving the news

"On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery.

Kumar Vishwas, who was closely associated with the Kejriwal-led AAP, also took to Twitter to wish the chief minister a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, however, took swipe at Mr Kejriwal over his recent decision to reserve Delhi hospitals for residents. The decision was reversed by L-G Anil Baijal.

"I pray that you test negative. But just in case you need treatment, I hope Kaushambi has good hospitals. Get well soon, ArvindKejriwal," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted a message on Twitter. "Wishing Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji a speedy recovery," she said in a tweet.

Mr Kejriwal, 51, had been unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. He has isolated himself at his official home in Delhi.

"He is running a fever and has a sore throat, which happen to be Covid symptoms. So doctors have advised him to take a test tomorrow," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told NDTV, describing Mr Kejriwal as a frontline COVID-19 warrior who had put himself at risk in Delhi's virus fight.

Mr Kejriwal is diabetic, which exacerbates concerns, Mr Chaddha said. "We are all worried, but Mr Kejriwal is a fighter. He hasn't slept very well either, " the MLA said.

"The symptoms started showing since yesterday afternoon. He hasn't interacted with anyone since then. There were largely meetings over the last few days over video. But he did come in direct contact with members of the party, cabinet, bureaucrats," Mr Chadha said.

With inputs from PTI