'Will Resign If Proved': Mamata Banerjee On Alleged Call To Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee said Suvendu Adhikar's claim about her calling Amit Shah was false.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would step down if it was proved that she had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah after her party, the Trinamool Congress, lost its national party status.

"I was surprised and shocked... I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over Trinamool's national party status," Ms Banerjee told reporters at a news briefing at the state secretariat.

The Trinamool was stripped of its national party status by the Election Commission earlier this month after a review of its eligibility.

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, had claimed on Tuesday that Ms Banerjee had dialled Mr Shah to request him to intervene and restore the Trinamool's national status.

Mr Adhikari, a former close aide of Ms Banerjee who defected to the BJP before the 2021 assembly elections, was lying, the Chief Minister said.

Ms Banerjee also commented on the intensifying efforts by opposition parties to team up against the BJP ahead of next year's national elections.

"Sometimes silence is golden. Don't think the opposition is not sitting together. We all exist, and everybody is maintaining relations with each other. When it comes, it will happen like a tornado," she said.

The Trinamool chief, however, was more circumspect on a question on the Supreme Court case over legalising same-sex marriage, saying, "I will not say anything because the matter is sub-judice. I love people who love others. This matter is sensitive, and I have to see the pulse of the people. I will have to see the order of the court, and then we can form an opinion."