Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Will Meet President Later Today

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The discussion is likely to revolve around multiple issues, including the dues for Goods and Services Tax and other pending dues under the Central schemes,.which her government has been demanding for long. Bengal has frequently accused the BJP-ruled Centre of delaying GST dues to states, especially the ones ruled by the opposition.

In June, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Centre has not released integrated dues to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore to states.

The meeting, however, has set off much speculation, coming days after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate. The minister, arrested after piles of cash were found at the house of his aide Arpita Mukherjee, was known to be a close confidante of Ms Banerjee.

In Bengal, the meeting has become a flashpoint between the BJP and the ruling Trinamol Congress. The Trinamool has demanded the arrest of state BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for what they called inappropriate remarks"against Ms Banerjee and her family.

Ms Banerjee is in Delhi on a four-day visit during which she is likely to meet non-Congress Opposition leaders. Later today, she is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

On August 7, the chief minister will attend a Niti Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by PM Modi. The governing council meeting will focus on issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed.

Ms Banerjee had skipped the council's meet last year. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year's meeting.