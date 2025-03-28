Mamata Banerjee Holds Up 1990 Assault Picture At Oxford University

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was confronted by protestors from the Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom during her maiden speech at the Kellogg College, Oxford University in London on Thursday. A group of students showed up with placards, raising questions over violence during the 2023 panchayat elections, a minor girl allegedly raped by the son of a Trinamool Congress leader, and Ms Banerjee's 2012 statement on why rapes happen - men and women interact more freely now, like an open market.

SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called. pic.twitter.com/pj0WRpvZUa — Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom (@sfi_uk) March 27, 2025

Instead of being bogged down by the protestors, she welcomed them and responded to their allegations. "You are welcoming me, thank you. I will feed you sweets," she said.

When students began questioning the Chief Minister over RG Kar rape case, she said, "Please raise your voice. It is a democracy. Please raise your voice. I'll listen. I will listen carefully."

SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called. pic.twitter.com/pj0WRpvZUa — Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom (@sfi_uk) March 27, 2025

Sharing the case status, Ms Banerjee said the central government has taken over the investigation and the state government has no role to play. She further urged student protestors not to indulge in politics.

"You know the case is sub-judice and the central government has taken over. It is not with us. Please don't do politics here. It is not a political state. That (politics) you can do with me in my state. Not here," she said.

One of the student protestors alleged that the TMC leader threatened to break their fingers. "You are lying," Ms Banerjee said and again urged him not to do politics.

Addressing the protester as "brother", Ms Banerjee said, "Don't do it, brother. Don't do it. I have a special affection for you. We love all of you. But don't try to make it into a political platform. If you want to make it a political platform, go to Bengal and tell your party to be stronger, to fight against the communal people. Don't fight with me."

The Chief Minister held up a black and white photograph from 1990 that showed her injured and wrapped in bandages from an alleged murderous assault on her by Lalu Alam, a CPI(M) youth wing worker. In 2019, Lalu Alam walked free due to lack of evidence in the case.

Accusing people of attempting to kill her, Ms Banerjee said, "I was about to die. These are your atrocities."

The Chief Minister said this isn't "drama" and insisted protestors not to misbehave. "Instead of insulting me, you are insulting your institution. Don't disrespect your institution. You can disrespect me, but you cannot disrespect your institution."

Ms Banerjee alleged that this is the "habit" of the left to create chaos wherever she goes. "The same thing can be repeated when your leaders visit," she warned.

She also said that she believes in unity. "I am for Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai. I am for all. I am for unity. You people are not."

The Chief Minister added, "You encourage me. Didi will come every time. Didi does not bother anybody. Didi walks like a Royal Bengal Tiger. If you can catch me, catch me!"

চিত্ত যেথা ভয়শূন্য, উচ্চ যেথা শির



She doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Smt. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger!#DidiAtOxford pic.twitter.com/uqrck6sjFd — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 27, 2025

Sharing the clipping on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), TMC wrote: "She doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Smt. @MamataOfficial is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"