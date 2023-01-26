Mamata Banerjee-Governor Bonhomie On Saraswati Puja, BJP Sulks

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state's new Governor CV Ananda Bose came together today at the Kolkata Raj Bhavan for the Governor's 'Hatey Khori' event -- held today on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja. The Governor will be initiated into the world of Bengali alphabets, the ceremonial beginning of the process of learning an eight-year-old makes.

The event held at the Raj Bhawan lawns started with a recitation of the "Saraswati Bandana" by noted vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty.

The Governor and the Chief Minister share a cordial relationship -- a break from the past when the ties between Raj Bhavan and Mamata Banerjee had completely broken down.

Unlike his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankar -- who is now India's Vice President -- Mr Bose has maintained boundaries. He has not waded into the political issues and treaded a more traditional path so far.

Mr Dhankhar was criticised for overstepping the constitutional role of the Governor. Trinamool Congress had complained that he had turned the Raj Bhavan into an extension of the BJP office.

The state BJP, however, is not too happy about the new proximity.

The BJP has skipped the event, with its senior leader Suvedu Adhikary tweeting his scorn. BJP Leader Swapan Dasgupta has come out openly against the Governor questioning his priorities.

Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu has taken the initiative to translate the Governor's writings into Bengali. The Governor has also announced that he will dedicate an hour on weekdays to learn Bengali.

He has said that Kabuliwala by Rabindranath Tagore is one of the best stories he has read.