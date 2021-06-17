Mamata Banerjee Gains Unexpected Ally In War Against Bengal Governor

Left parties slammed the Governor for allegedly acting like a BJP mouthpiece.

As Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar holds a series of meetings in Delhi amid clashes with the Mamata Banerjee government, his controversial role and comments have landed the Left on the same side as rival Trinamool Congress.

A top Left leader has echoed the Trinamool's criticism of Mr Dhankar, who has been locked in a long-running feud with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over claims and counter-claims on post-poll violence in Bengal.

Left parties slammed the Governor for allegedly acting like a BJP mouthpiece and condemned his "partisan" role.

"He is not a man of the BJP but his function is tantamount to be a man of BJP. This cannot be the role of a governor. He is identifying himself as a man of BJP. This is not right. This cannot be the role of a governor, particularly in West Bengal," Biman Bose, Left Front chairman, said today.

The Trinamool Congress has accused Mr Dhankhar of overstepping his brief and caustically said he should not return to the state.

Mr Dhankhar has not specified any reason for his four-day trip to the capital; he flew out a day after a delegation of BJP MLAs petitioned him on alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Before leaving on Tuesday evening, he wrote a letter to the Chief Minister accusing her of silence over violence in the state and "not taking steps to rehabilitate the suffering people".

He shared the letter on Twitter, after which the state government accused him of violating established norms.

On Thursday, the Governor said he met Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Prahlad Singh Patel. He also called on the National Human Rights Commission. He has talked about meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We have never seen such a governor who has no regard for the Constitution and its norms. He has been violating every constitutional norm. According to our Constitution, the governor is supposed to act as per the instructions of the council of ministers headed by the chief minister. But he doesn't follow any such norm and acts as per his whims and fancies," said Sougata Ray, senior Trinamool Congress leader.

"Uncleji going to Delhi on June 15th he says... Do us a favour WB Governor Sahib - don't come back," another Trinamool MP, Mahua Moitra, tweeted.