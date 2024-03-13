Mamata Banerjee Disowns Brother Babun. She Had Warned Him 2 Years Back

Mamata Banerjee said she has severed all ties with her brother, Babun Banerjee (File)

Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cut all ties with her younger brother Babun Banerjee after he expressed displeasure over the party's Howrah pick.

However, this is not the first time that the siblings have fought in public.

Mamata Banerjee has rebuked her brother earlier as well, during the COVID-19 pandemic for violating safety rules.

In January 2022, Ms Banerjee told off her brother publicly for "roaming around with a Covid case at home". Bengal was then reporting a surge in infections with over 14,000 cases.

"Charity begins at home," she said, sharing that she felt deeply offended that someone in her own family was violating safety protocols during the pandemic.

"We seem to have forgotten that if you have someone down with Covid at home, you cannot keep moving around. Someone in my house has done it and I am very offended," Ms Banerjee said.

"My younger brother's wife has Covid but my brother Babun is roaming around. I don't like it. Remember, I am a very outspoken person. I have told him not to go anywhere from tomorrow."

Earlier today, Babun Banerjee, without mincing words, said there are "many capable candidates who were overlooked" by the party in Howrah. The Trinamool Congress, or TMC, has fielded Prasun Banerjee to defend the seat in the upcoming polls.

"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. Many capable candidates were overlooked," Babun Banerjee said.

"I will contest as an Independent from Howrah," he asserted.

Severing all ties with her brother, Mamata Banerjee announced, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynastic politics that I will give him a ticket. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relations with him."

The Chief Minister also spoke about reports that her brother might join the BJP and said, "He can do whatever he wants. The party stands by its official candidate Prasun Banerjee."