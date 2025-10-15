Mamata Banerjee Claims Her Constituency "Being Filled With Outsiders"

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that her constituency in South Kolkata, Bhowanipore, is being "filled with outsiders" as per a plan.

The state will go to polls early next year.

"I see that in many places, the settlements of poor people are being demolished, and big houses are being built. I do not support this. Our voters are being driven away. Bhowanipore is being filled with outsiders in a planned manner. Those who live and work in Bengal are our people. But those who suddenly come from outside, spend money to buy land and houses, and then displace the local people, are the real outsiders," the Chief Minister said at the Bijoya Sammilani program, a social gathering to exchange greetings post-Bijoya Dashami, in her constituency.

The Chief Minister also asked people to be vigilant about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-a re-verification of electoral rolls.

"High rises are being built by displacing poor people. I do not support that. These are being planned by outsiders. Our voters are being driven away. Those who live and work in Bengal are our people. It is our human duty to help the poor," she underlined.

Addressing party cadre, the Chief Minister said, "Keep in mind that if there is preparation for a new voter list, then everyone will have to do everything anew. In that case, the responsibility of the Booth Level Agenct (BLAs) will be very big."

The BJP was quick to target the Chief Minister over her "outsider" comments, claiming there's a sense of "fear and worry" in Trinamool.

"Trinamool Congress is under fear and in doubt about Chief Minister's win from Bhowanipore," said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, addressing the same event, urged the party workers to ensure Mamata Banerjee's win.

"We will ensure Mamata Banerjee's win from Bhowanipore with a 1-lakh margin," said Hakim.