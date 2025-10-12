"Deliberately Distorted": Mamata Banerjee On Shocking Durgapur Rape Statement

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -- under attack for her comment on the Durgapur gang rape case that the BJP said was just victim shaming -- hit out at the media today, saying her remarks were mis-reported and "deliberately distorted".

"My address at Dum Dum Airport has been deliberately distorted. You ask me a question, and when I answer, my words are twisted and taken out of context. Do not try this nasty politics with me," the Chief Minister said.

"Unlike others, I have the decency to meet you and speak directly. Others merely respond to pre-decided questions," she added.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister had questioned why the young engineering student had been out of her hostel post-midnight.

"She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night?" she had asked in her first remarks to the media after the incident.

Describing the incident as shocking, the Chief Minister had also added that the Bengal police were taking all necessary steps.

The BJP said Ms Banerjee was indulging in victim-blaming instead of ensuring justice to her.

"Shameless @MamataOfficial a blot on womanhood, even more for being a CM. After RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, now this horrific case and instead of justice, she blames the victim!" BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a post on X.