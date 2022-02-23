What Would You Do, Sharad Pawar Asks Mamata Banerjee On Minister's Arrest

Mamata Banerjee spoke with Sharad Pawar after Nawab Malik's arest (File).

Veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged notes over a phone call on Wednesday following the arrest of his party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, sources have told NDTV.

The call lasted for about 10 minutes during which, the Trinamool Congress chief expressed her support and solidarity.

Mr Pawar, sources said, asked her if she had suspended her ministers who were arrested last year by the CBI in connection with the Narada case.

Ms Banerjee advised him not to drop Nawab Malik from the government.

Both leaders called for opposition unity against what they term the misuse of central agencies.