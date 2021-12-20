Mamata Banerjee Calls For X-Mas Cheer, Cautions On Omicron Covid Variant

West Bengal reported 414 new cases on Monday with Kolkata accounting for 145 (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned people on the rising graph of Covid infections, underlining that the new Omicron variant spreads faster, while inaugurating Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park on Monday.

Ms Banerjee also called for unity among people of all faith to forge a strong India, while asking people to spread Christmas cheer and encouraging replication of the festival's celebrations for which Kolkata is well-known, in other towns of the state with historic churches.

"We have to be cautious amid (the spread of) this Omicron variant. It spreads faster. I will request all those who have returned to the country and tested positive to keep themselves isolated," the chief minister said.

West Bengal reported 414 new cases on Monday with Kolkata accounting for 145, but has as yet reported only one Omicron positive case. Two more suspected cases who have flown in from Sweden and UK are being tested for the new fast spreading variant.

Ms Banerjee cautioned that "when around 300 people fly in a flight and a few are infected, chain of infections may happen." The state which has a strong Christian population of over 7 lakh, including both Bengali Christians and Anglo-Indians, with members of all communities chipping in for the Christmas and New Year festivities, usually sees large numbers of visitors flying into the city during this period.

The chief minister also quoted from the Vedas, Hindu religious texts, to ask people of all faith to remain united. "We have to remain united. We love all religions, castes, community and creeds... We must remember that our country will be strong only if our unity is strong," she said.

Ms Banerjee alluding to the rise of intolerance in parts of the country, also said there were "many tensions" and "political pollution" besetting India.

Allen Park and Park Street as well as many other areas of Kolkata usually sport Christmas decorations, lighting and nativity representations in pubic places, drawing popular participation in the festivities.

While encouraging festivities, the state government has also posted police at various places to discourage crowding and to enforce Covid regulations.

Ms Banerjee asked the state tourism department to help replicate such popular festivities in other areas with historic churches such as Chandanagar, a former French colony with Latin architecture, Bandel, which boasts of a 16th century church and Krishnanagar, which has a mid-19th century Roman catholic church which is considered a tourist attraction.

