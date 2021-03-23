Mamata Banerjee Believes In 'Bhatije Ka Vikaas'': Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari quit the Trinamool last year and joined the BJP (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "Sabka saath, Sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in "kuch kuch ka saath, bhatije (nephew) ka vikaas".

Speaking at a public gathering in Panskura, Mr Adhikari said: "The reason I joined BJP is that under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, an unlimited rule of appeasement is taking place. The politics of appeasement is going on. Syndicate raj and tolabaazi (extortion) have engulfed Bengal."

While stressing that 30 lakh people are forced to leave West Bengal and work in other states under Trinamool Congress' (TMC) rule, the BJP leader also slammed the Chief Minister for renaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes and taking credit for them.

He also lamented that though 10 crore people received the benefits of schemes such as PM Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat, the citizens of West Bengal were not able to receive any benefit.

"We have to do politics against this appeasement. We have to fight against this raj," he reiterated.

Mr Adhikari also announced that several more people are set to join the BJP.

"If you are not able to defeat this 'begum', West Bengal will turn into Bangladesh. We have to vote together against these villains," he added.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.