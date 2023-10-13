Mamata Banerjee Announces Durga Puja Bonus For Civic Volunteers, ASHA Workers, Cops

Mamata Banerjee announced a bonus of Rs 5,300

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a Rs 5,300 Durga Puja bonus for civic volunteers of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, and ASHA workers employed under the health department.

Some ill-motivated political parties/ persons are trying to create divisions and animosity between different cadres of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. I assure that civic volunteers of WBP will also receive a Puja bonus of Rs 5,300/-, like their counterparts in Kolkata Police," Mamata Banerjee posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"Also, ASHA workers under the Health and FW Dept. too will get Puja bonus of Rs 5,300/-. Happy Puja to my colleagues in the fields," she said.

Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal. Every year, Kolkata brings new puja themes that are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to Durga idols, devotees get to see various themed Durga Puja pandals.

The Theme of this year's Durga Puja pandal of 'Picnic Garden 39 pally Durga Puja Samiti' is Farmers' Rights. The Puja Pandal has made an attempt to reflect the story of farmers and their challenges.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days.

