Navjot Singh Sidhu Adviser Quits Amid Row Over Controversial Remarks

Malvinder Singh Mali quit as Punjab Congress branch chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser today, day after the party threatened to dismiss him over his controversial remarks if Mr Sidhu failed to remove him.

In Facebook posts, Mr Mali suggested that both India and Pakistan were illegal occupants in Kashmir. In another post, he wrote on the Taliban: "Now it is their responsibility to protect Sikhs and Hindus. They will rule to improve the condition of the country, not like before."

The former adviser, in a press statement, said Amarinder Singh, party MP Manish Tiwari, SAD's Sukhbir Badal, AAP's Raghav Chadha were to be blamed if he faces any physical harm.

On Sunday, Amarinder Singh mounted a strong public attack at Mr Sidhu's advisers over comments that he said were "potentially dangerous" to the peace and stability of Punjab and the country and "totally misplaced and antagonistic" to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir. Expressing shock, he urged Mr Sidhu to rein in his advisors before they ended up doing more damage to India's interests.

The remarks also threatened to derail the fragile peace brokered between the Chief Minister and Navjot Sidhu ahead of the state elections early next year.