Former Fortis Promoter, Ex-Religare Executive's Judicial Custody Extended

Malvinder Singh (in photo) and Sunil Godhwani have been accused of money laundering

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited, Sunil Godhwani, for another 14 days in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

The duo were presented before Special Judge of Saket district court, Sandeep Yadav, on expiry of his earlier judicial custody.

The agency had arrested Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani on November 14 in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the economic offences watchdog, both the accused, along with others, transferred an amount of approximately Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from the entities linked to a corporate loan book and finally it was siphoned off.

The ED had started its investigation in the matter on the basis of a case lodged by the Delhi Police.