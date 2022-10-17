Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor In Congress Polls Today: 10 Points

Both Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have reiterated the non-involvement of the Gandhis. But Mr Tharoor has pointed to what he called "difference in treatment", "bias" and an "uneven playing field".

He said when he visited the states for campaigning, the state chiefs were "not available". But in many places, state Congress chiefs and legislature Party "welcome Mallikarjun Kharge, sit with him… I am not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?" Mr Tharoor had told reporters.

Mr Kharge has declared that he believes in "collective decision-making" and would take the "guidance" of the Gandhis. "They have done good for this country. Their advice will benefit the party… so I will definitely seek their advice and support. There is no shame in it," he had said.

Mr Kharge filed his nomination at the eleventh hour after nudges from the Central leaders after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – seen initially as the front-runner -- dropped out of the race.

Mr Gehlot made his announcement a day before the filing of nominations was to end. His decision came after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, following his loyalist MLAs' open rebellion to keep his arch-rival Sachin Pilot from succeeding him to the top post in Rajasthan.

Mr Gehlot had initially hoped to hold the state post along with the top job in the party, declaring at one point that he can "hold three posts". But he had to drop the idea after Rahul Gandhi declared that the party will go by its "One man one post rule".

The elections are being held three years after Mr Gandhi stepped down from the top post after the second straight election defeat of the Congress in 2019. The 52-year-old, who is currently leading the party's "Bharat Jodo" yatra, has firmly refused to return as president despite unrelenting pressure from a section of leaders.

Sonia Gandhi, who had taken a step back from party responsibilities, was persuaded to make a comeback as its interim chief in August 2019. But the Congress suffered a string of defeats in the states, triggering calls of an organizational overhaul from various leaders, including the Group of 27 to which Shashi Tharoor belonged.

The promised election has been long in coming. A string of senior leaders, meanwhile, headed for the exit. The list included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, RPN Singh and Ashwani Kumar. Some of those who quit claimed that Mr Gandhi is the unofficial decision-maker and complained that a coterie around him calls the shots.