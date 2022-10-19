Congress Presidential Polls Live Updates: Congress To Get New President Today

Congress to name new party president today

The first non-Gandhi chief of the Congress in more than 20 years will be named today as the counting of votes for the party's internal election takes place. Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seen as a favourite, is facing Shashi Tharoor.

The election comes three years after Sonia Gandhi agreed to temporarily lead the party when Rahul Gandhi stepped down, taking responsibility for the two consecutive routs of the party in 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.

While Mr Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Mr Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.