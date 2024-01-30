'How Will Democracy Survive?': Mallikarjun Kharge On Nitish Kumar's Switch

Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year's general elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday in a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the latter walked out of the INDIA bloc in the wake of the Central probe agencies serving notice to opposition leaders.

Continuing his attack, Mr Kharge said, "If such cowardly people remain (in politics), how will the constitution and democracy survive?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said this while addressing the Workers' Convention in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

"They are giving (ED) notice to each and everyone, to scare them, to threaten them; if they do not leave their friendship, then we will see, out of fear, that someone is leaving their friendship, someone is leaving their party, someone is leaving their alliance. If such cowardly people remain, then will this country survive, will this constitution survive, and will this democracy survive? That is why this is your last chance to give your vote; after this, there will be no voting, Mr Kharge said.

Mr Kharge went ahead to warn the people of the country that this year will be the last opportunity for them to save democracy.

The Congress chief claimed that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year's general elections.

"If Modi comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, there will be dictatorship, no democracy and no elections," he said.

He further asserted that the 2024 general elections will be the last chance for the people of the country to vote.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress chief launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that the BJP made every effort to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam and adding that we are not afraid of them.

Addressing the Workers Convention in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Mr Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi had taken out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, but such an incident did not happen anywhere, as has happened in BJP-ruled Assam.

"Ever since our 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' started, the BJP has made every effort to stop and scare it. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was stopped in Assam; stones were thrown at vehicles; and posters were torn. But we are not afraid," Mr Kharge said, addressing the Workers Convention in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

