Mallikarjun Kharge Creates AICC Department To Oversee Party's Assets In Country

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a new All India Congress Committee (AICC) department to oversee the party's assets and properties across the country.

Former party MP Vijay Inder Singla has been made AICC in-charge of the department with immediate effect, a party release said.

Mr Singla, a former Punjab Minister, is also the joint treasurer of AICC.

The Congress is also gearing up for assembly polls in Bihar this year and in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry next year.

The party has been holding meetings with its leaders from these states to firm up its election strategy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

