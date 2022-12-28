Rahul Gandhi's Yatra 'Sanjeevani', Rejuvenated Congress Workers: M Kharge

The idea of India is being challenged, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said

The idea of India is being challenged and everyone has to unite against hate, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today as the party observed its 138th foundation day in the national capital.

Mr Kharge hoisted the party flag at its Delhi headquarters at a gathering attended by top party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Kharge said India had progressed due to the Congress' approach of inclusion by taking everyone along.

India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within a few decades, it became a superpower in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, he said.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

Targeting the BJP-led government, he said the "fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked". "The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he said.

"The Congress needs to unite youngsters, women and deprived sections of the society and take them along in our fight against price rise, unemployment and hatred," he said.

Mr Kharge said this has already started with the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra has provided "sanjeevani", rejuvenating Congress workers across the country

Sanjeevani is a medicinal herb that featured in Hindu epic Ramayana and cured Lakshman after he suffered a near-death injury.

The yatra, he said, has received massive support from the people of the country and this has rattled the Congress' rivals.

On the occasion of the party's foundation day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he is proud to part of an organisation that always chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle and took every step for the public good.