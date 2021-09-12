Maligning Samajwadi Party Is BJP's Core Agenda, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP's "biggest strength is lies". (File)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that maligning his party through misinformation was the core agenda of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The former chief minister also said that the BJP's "biggest strength is lies".

Addressing party workers, Mr Yadav said,"The BJP is engaged in breaking social harmony and maligning the Samajwadi Party through misinformation and this is the core agenda of the BJP."

"The BJP's biggest strength is lies and it believes that development is not a sensitive issue and adopts business approach in all matters. The BJP keeps looking for business in politics as well," Mr Yadav said.

Referring to the next year assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "The 2022 election is an election to save the country and democracy, and change will start from Uttar Pradesh, where people have taken a decision in this regard."

Mr Yadav said that the truth of the BJP doing politics in the name of black money, corruption and terrorism is now before the people, and its behaviour is against democracy.

The country has to be saved from "fascist forces", he said, and termed the attitude of the BJP government towards social justice as unfortunate.

