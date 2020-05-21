'Malicious Propaganda': India on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Allegations

India on Thursday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent allegations that New Delhi may conduct a false flag operation as "malicious propaganda".

When asked about Mr Khan's accusation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "Can't dignify malicious propaganda by a comment."

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police has said that over 300 terrorists are present in terror launch pads across the LoC. "Over 300 terrorists are present in launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), waiting to infiltrate into the Indian side," he said.

Days after five security personnel died in an anti-terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district, Pakistan-based terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's continued state support to anti-India terror outfits is in contradiction to Imran Khan's tweets.