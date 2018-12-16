Maldivian President To Reach India Today For Three-Day Visit

President Solih's visit comes about a month after PM Modi attended his swearing-in ceremony. (File)

New Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive in New Delhi today on a three-day state visit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral ties.

President Solih, who defeated strongman Abdulla Yameen in September to take over as President, will arrive in the afternoon and hold talks with PM Modi on Monday after a ceremonial reception. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind the same day.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on President Solih during his visit.

The Maldivian president, who will be accompanied by his wife Fazna Ahmed, will visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday before heading back to his country.

President Solih's visit comes about a month after PM Modi attended his swearing-in ceremony.

PM Modi had said in the Maldives that he was looking forward to working closely with President Solih as both the leaders expressed confidence in the renewal of the close ties and friendship between the two countries, which was briefly interrupted by political turmoil in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 this year.

India had criticised Yameen's decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted for 45 days.