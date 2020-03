Delhi Violence: More than 50 people have died in Delhi violence.

Two Malayalam news channels - Asianet News and MediaOne TV - that were banned for 48 hours on Friday over their coverage of last week's violence are back on air.

The two news channels were taken off air at 7:30 pm on Friday for the coverage of clashes in northeast Delhi last week over contentious citizenship law - Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While Asianet was back on air at 1:30 am last night, the broadcasting of MediaOne TV was resumed this morning.