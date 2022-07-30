Malayalam Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead

Sarath Chandran is survived by parents and a younger brother.

Malayalam film actor Sarath Chandran was found dead at his residence in Kakkad here in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Saturday.

The actor was found dead and a suicide note was found with him, saying no one was responsible for his death.

The 37-year-old actor has essayed roles in movies including Angamally Diaries, Oru Mexican Aparatha, CIA, Koode among others. He has also acted in many advertisements too.

The letter indicates that he was undergoing depression and took the extreme step, they said.

He is survived by parents and a younger brother.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)