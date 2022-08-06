Making Every Workout Count? Watch A Rhino's (Not So) Casual Morning Jog

Watching a wild animal wandering around human settlements can be an unusual sight. But, with their shrinking habitat due to multiple factors, animal-human encounters aren't that rare nowadays. A video has been shared on the Internet that shows a rhino casually running through a street as onlookers watch on.

In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the massive animal is running on a road amidst houses and cars. Residents are seen ensuring a safe distance from the beast. 

“When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat… Don't confuse with Rhino straying into a town,” the officer wrote in the caption.

The video has amassed more than 41k views on Twitter and also fuelled a debate on animal-human conflicts.

Some questioned why urbanisation is allowed near forests or animal habits which gives rise to such conflicts.

A person has suggested that animals and humans must learn to live together as it is the only option. 

Many tried to empathise with the giant creature and wondered how he must have felt in the concrete jungle.

“Feel very sad to see this. Poor fellow, where is running for food?” another wrote.

For some, the video was quite fascinating.

This person was amazed to see the rhino outside its natural habitat.

A few joked that the animal was just on a morning jog.

Well, this is not the first time when a video of a rhino walking down a street has surfaced online. Earlier, a rhino was spotted on a nearly empty street in Nepal. The clip was shot in the Chitwan National Park area. 

