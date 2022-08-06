Making Every Workout Count? Watch A Rhino's (Not So) Casual Morning Jog

The video has amassed more than 41k views on Twitter.

Watching a wild animal wandering around human settlements can be an unusual sight. But, with their shrinking habitat due to multiple factors, animal-human encounters aren't that rare nowadays. A video has been shared on the Internet that shows a rhino casually running through a street as onlookers watch on.

In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the massive animal is running on a road amidst houses and cars. Residents are seen ensuring a safe distance from the beast.

“When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat… Don't confuse with Rhino straying into a town,” the officer wrote in the caption.

When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat…

Don't confuse with Rhino straying in to a town pic.twitter.com/R6cy3TlGv1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 5, 2022

The video has amassed more than 41k views on Twitter and also fuelled a debate on animal-human conflicts.

Some questioned why urbanisation is allowed near forests or animal habits which gives rise to such conflicts.

Why does the government allow any settlements near the forests or animal habitats? Can't they be removed, if they really want to? — Shivani (@Shivani1721) August 5, 2022

A person has suggested that animals and humans must learn to live together as it is the only option.

Exercising for coexistence with human society as there is no alternative. — subhendra Bhuyan (@subhendraB) August 5, 2022

Many tried to empathise with the giant creature and wondered how he must have felt in the concrete jungle.

Poor animal- will feel like a human left in middle of the sea — Suresh Chandrasekara (@csuresh2001) August 5, 2022

“Feel very sad to see this. Poor fellow, where is running for food?” another wrote.

Feel very sad to see this! Poor fellow, where is running for food? — sampath tp (@sampathtps) August 5, 2022

For some, the video was quite fascinating.

Watched this over and over again — Jayanti Mishra (@easeintradein) August 6, 2022

This person was amazed to see the rhino outside its natural habitat.

It's amazing to see how swiftly the big Rhino is running.... — Abhishek Joshi (@theabhijoshi) August 5, 2022

A few joked that the animal was just on a morning jog.

Just a normal morning jog ???? — Manu Bhai (@manu_vashishth) August 5, 2022

Dude's just out getting his cardio. No big whoop! — Dan Doebler (@DanDoebler) August 5, 2022

Well, this is not the first time when a video of a rhino walking down a street has surfaced online. Earlier, a rhino was spotted on a nearly empty street in Nepal. The clip was shot in the Chitwan National Park area.