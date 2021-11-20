'Make MSP Legally Binding': Full Text Of Varun Gandhi's Letter To PM Modi

All politically motivated false FIRs against farmers should be withdrawn, says Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of 700 farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the three controversial farm laws, which were repealed by the government in a surprise move yesterday.

The letter, released on Twitter, also asks for Minimum Support Price or MSP to be made legally binding. "There are more than 85 per cent small and marginal farmers in our country. For the empowerment of these farmers, we have to ensure that they get remunerative prices for their crops," Mr Gandhi says in the letter.

Following is the full text of Varun Gandhi's letter to PM Modi: