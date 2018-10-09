'Make In Dholpur': In Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi Tweaks PM's Initiative

Rahul Gandhi is planning to cover six constituencies during this phase of his visit

Dholpur, a small town in eastern Rajasthan, hit the trending lists today as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on election trail in Rajasthan, promised to put in on the Make in India map. Mr Gandhi is on a two-day tour of BJP-ruled Rajasthan, where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on December 7.

This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit in the state -- where Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is seeking a second term -- since the election dates were announced.

In nearly three decades, Rajasthan has not allowed any party two terms in power. It gives a natural advantage to the Congress, whose state chief Sachin Pilot is leading the campaign.

The Congress chief is planning to cover six constituencies - attending a meeting in Mania then Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair. He will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts.

At a massive roadshow in Dholpur, Mr Gandhi -- who has repeatedly accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to create jobs through his Make in India initiative -- said, "Your phones are all made in China. I want them to be made in made in Rajsthan, Dholpur... I want people to realise where Dholpur is".

Recently, PM Modi inaugurated what is billed as the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility by Samsung in the outskirts of Delhi.

Mr Gandhi said despite a four-year-rule, neither PM Modi nor Vasundhara Raje have done much for the people in Rajasthan.

"When the UPA government was in power, we gave you MNREGA, farm loan waivers to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore, rice and food for the children... what has Narendra Modi and Vasundhara Raje done for the poor, the farmers?"