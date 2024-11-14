Major Social Media Crackdown In Andhra, 100 Cases Filed, 39 Arrested

The N Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a massive crackdown against social media posts targeting political leaders and their family members.

As many as 100 police cases have been registered, 39 people arrested and 67 notices issued for social media content that police say could promote conflict between groups.

Many of these posts target Chief Minister Naidu's wife Bhuvaneshwari, his son and minister Lokesh's wife Brahmini, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's daughters and also state Congress chief YS Sharmila.

Chief minister Naidu has told his party members to remain dignified in their response to the provocative posts.

The Opposition, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, has said their activists have been served with 650 notices, 147 cases have been filed against them and 49 people have been arrested in a week.

Andhra Police yesterday summoned film director Ram Gopal Varma for posting morphed photographs of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister on social media.

The filmmaker has been asked to appear before the investigation officer next week. He has told police that he would join the probe.

A case has been registered against the film director following a complaint by one Ramalingam, who has said the filmmaker's social media posts undermined the Chief Minister, his deputy and their family members.