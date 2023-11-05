Major Pollution Alert In Delhi: What's Allowed, What's Not

Delhi has been covered under a thick blanket of smog for days (File)

The Centre today implemented stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - the highest level of alert - with immediate effect in smog-ridden Delhi and its neighbouring cities, which remained in the 'severe plus' category for the fourth consecutive day.

The national capital has been covered under a thick blanket of smog for days, with no signs of improvement in the capital's choking levels of pollution.

Here's what is allowed and what isn't under the Stage-IV of GRAP: